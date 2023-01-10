Classroom Champions: Science teacher seeks tools to teach weather

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Teacher Kayla McCombs loves helping her sixth-grade students at the new East Edisto Middle school soak up the world of science.

She says before winter break, she started teaching a weather unit. Now that school is back in session, McCombs is continuing the push to help her students learn the ins and outs of how the weather can shape and affect their everyday life.

“Science we teach a lot so many things and a lot of them are things they really can’t experience,” McCombs says. “I can’t take them to the stratosphere and let them experience that weather, but I can take them right outside and allow them to say it’s sticky out here.”

For her Donor’s Choose project, McCombs wants to take the science unit she’s teaching to the next level. She’s asking for several weather-related tools like a pack of scientific thermometers, a wind vane, and a wind lift turbine pack.

“The longer they can use those hands-on tools and manipulatives, the better they can understand it or better that they can process and understand what the instrument is,” McCombs says.

When kids are given the opportunity to learn and practice weather and climate, at a younger age, McCombs says they can take their knowledge and feel confident in using them in the real world.

You can help this Dorchester District Two teacher give her East Edisto students the supplies they need.

You can get this Donor’s Choose project titled “Weather Masters” funded by clicking on this link and donating.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to theteacher.

