SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning.

The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.

The Gamecocks end the season in the poll for the first time since 2013 as they end up at #23. Shane Beamer’s club also fell 3 spots from the last poll after falling to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson would go 1-3 against other Top 25 teams this year losing to Tennessee (6), Notre Dame (18) and South Carolina (23) while beating 11th ranked Florida State.

South Carolina went 2-2 against the Top 25 beating 6th ranked Tennessee and 13th ranked Clemson while falling to the National Champions Georgia and 18th ranked Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Cameron Dyer, 30, was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child...
Summerville man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child porn
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Map shows that 44 of...
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
Betty Simmons holds a photo of her daughter, Stephanie, and her two granddaughters Shanice and...
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Panthers GM: Coaching search won’t include ‘large group’
VIDEO: Bishop England gets win over Hanahan
VIDEO: Bishop England gets win over Hanahan
File Photo
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/9)