Cold storage company establishing operations in Dorchester Co.

An investment in Dorchester County by a cold storage warehousing and logistics company will add...
An investment in Dorchester County by a cold storage warehousing and logistics company will add 59 jobs.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An investment in Dorchester County by a cold storage warehousing and logistics company will add 59 jobs.

FlexCold’s $49.9 million investment on Patriot Boulevard will be the Charleston-headquartered company’s first cold storage facility in South Carolina and second in the United States.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within a modern cold storage facility strategically located close to the Port of Charleston,” FlexCold Co-Founder Jeff Manno said. “We’re proud to further add to the economic development of the area in a meaningful and tangible way by helping meet the need to accommodate critical import and export business, specifically seafood.”

The company focuses on storing, handling and distributing food products.

Officials say the new facility will focus on receiving a “substantial amount of imported goods.” The facility will also provide export services, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration inspections, labeling and repacking, and cross-docking services.

Operations are expected to begin in late summer 2024.

