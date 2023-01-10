SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cooking fire displaces residents of Charleston home

Charleston firefighters said a fire that displaced the residents of a Charleston home Monday...
Charleston firefighters said a fire that displaced the residents of a Charleston home Monday night was accidental and related to unattended cooking.(Charleston Fire Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters said a fire that displaced the residents of a Charleston home Monday night was accidental and related to unattended cooking.

Crews responded to a home on Tiffany Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames could be seen from the left side of the home.

People inside the home told firefighters they were alerted by smoke alarms inside the home and called 911 after discovering the fire.

The property owner is working with those displaced in finding alternate housing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
Cameron Dyer, 30, was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child...
Summerville man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child porn
The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off...
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
Betty Simmons holds a photo of her daughter, Stephanie, and her two granddaughters Shanice and...
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training

Latest News

Police have released surveillance images of a pickup truck hauling a trailer reported stolen...
Police looking for trailer stolen from Mt. Pleasant Fire Department
Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash
Police in Moncks Corner are seeking to identify a person accused of two armed robberies.
Police seek to identify person accused of 2 armed robberies
Hospital officials at Trident Medical say head and neck cancer is rare, only accounting for...
Cancer support group offers chance to give back, share experiences