Cooking fire displaces residents of Charleston home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters said a fire that displaced the residents of a Charleston home Monday night was accidental and related to unattended cooking.

Crews responded to a home on Tiffany Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames could be seen from the left side of the home.

People inside the home told firefighters they were alerted by smoke alarms inside the home and called 911 after discovering the fire.

The property owner is working with those displaced in finding alternate housing.

