Crews on scene of Ladson house fire

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Ladson Tuesday afternoon.

C&B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall says crews are on scene of an active structure fire in the area of Pending Circle in Ladson. He expects firefighters to be on scene for a few hours.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Woodall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

