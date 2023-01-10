SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Data shows inflation, avian flu driving high egg prices

The price you pay for a dozen eggs at the grocery store is at record levels, but relief may soon be on the way.
By Andrew Rowan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The price you pay for a dozen eggs at the grocery store is at record levels, but relief may soon be on the way.

“Every time I come to the grocery store, I pay more money for eggs,” grocery shopper Cappie Stanley said.

You’ve probably noticed it, too. And it’s not going over easy.

“The price is really hard for us as retired people,” Stanley said.

A dozen large eggs cost $3.54, according to research firm Urner Barry. But that’s up 49% year-over-year, according to the November Consumer Price Index.

“From the grocery store standpoint, they’ve skyrocketed,” Sugar Bakeshop owner Mia Maness said.

Nearly 60 million birds – including hens -- have been infected with avian flu in the last year. Of the 700+ outbreaks the CDC reports only one is in South Carolina.

Maness said the cost of the ingredients in her cupcakes have risen 50%.

“When they delivered our eggs today, it was with an apology,” Maness said.

Maness says she gets her eggs from Storey Farms, and they raised prices for the first time this year. She says it’s about a 4% increase.

“They’re beautiful eggs and they bake beautifully. I want him to keep bringing us eggs, but the cost does go up,” she said.

Storey Farms says prices are based solely on costs, which keep going up.

Everything to produce an egg is more expensive, from feed mill for the hens to packaging. Storey said his prices couldn’t keep up with rising prices and inflation.

Three thousand hens produce thousands eggs each week on the farm. Storey’s birds have been safe from avian flu, but he said he’s taking biohazard precautions.

“It’s a thought that crosses my mind all the time,” he said.

Maness said buying local has insulated her from the massive price hikes by national suppliers.

“I would be paying so much more, and I wouldn’t be getting a product that’s as good as what I’m getting,” she said.

On the sunny side, the national average for eggs at the grocery store has been falling since the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest...
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before...
6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire
The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off...
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

Latest News

The commission would also help the council identify and pursue green space to be preserved.
Mt. Pleasant expected to create citizens’ commission to oversee greenspace
According to the data, Charleston County ranks second highest in the state when it comes to...
Organizations stress importance of understanding human trafficking issues
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 face human trafficking charges in Orangeburg County