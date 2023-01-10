Deputies believe missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy may have switched vehicles
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a missing teen may have switched vehicles.
Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies say a gray Nissan Murano that he was believed to be driving was recovered in Florence County.
He is now believed to be driving a 2003 gray GMC Sierra with SC license tag 62348FM, deputies said.
Henry is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone who sees Henry or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
