Deputies believe missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy may have switched vehicles

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a missing teen may have switched vehicles.

Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say a gray Nissan Murano that he was believed to be driving was recovered in Florence County.

He is now believed to be driving a 2003 gray GMC Sierra with SC license tag 62348FM, deputies said.

Henry is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Deputies said a missing 15-year-old may be driving a 2003 GMC Sierra after they recovered another vehicle in Florence County. (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who sees Henry or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.