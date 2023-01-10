SC Lottery
Man charged with murder after homeless assault victim dies

The Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a homicide investigation.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jeffrey Scott Elliott, 49, is facing a charge of murder after police identified him as a person of interest in an assault that resulted in a death downtown.

Officers were called to a report of a person who was passed out or sleeping in the area of Motley Lane near Pinckney Street on Jan. 1 around 9:45 p.m., according to a release from the police department. The person was transported to MUSC for treatment.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office was notified the person died of unknown causes on Jan. 5, however an autopsy on Jan. 9 determined the man died from blunt force injuries, according to the release. Officials say the victim’s manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department believe Elliott assaulted the victim in the area of 1 Cumberland St. on Jan. 1, according to the release.

Police say the victim and Elliott were both determined to be homeless.

Elliott is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond hearing was set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Charleston Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty detective at 843-743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

