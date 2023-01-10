Man faces multiple charges after fleeing police in downtown traffic stop
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after fleeing from a traffic stop and driving in what Charleston Police call “a manner that was in complete disregard for the safety of other drivers.”
Leon Horlbeck-Campbell, 24, is facing numerous charges including reckless driving, resisting arrest and simple possession of marijuana.
Police said they pulled Horlbeck-Campbell over for a defective headlight at King Street and Mount Pleasant Street on Sunday.
When an officer approached his vehicle, they said he drove away at a high speed.
Officers stopped chasing him, but just two minutes later they say they found his vehicle stuck in a ditch in the area of Odessa Street in North Charleston.
He was booked at the Charleston County Jail but has since posted bond and has a court date scheduled for late February.
