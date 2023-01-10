SC Lottery
McMaster to be sworn in for 2nd term to make him SC’s longest-serving governor

Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here at his inauguration in 2019, will be sworn in Wednesday for his...
Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here at his inauguration in 2019, will be sworn in Wednesday for his second full term. At the end of his second term, he will have become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is one step closer to making history in the Palmetto State.

The 75-year-old Republican will be sworn in Wednesday for his second full term at the 98th South Carolina Inaugural at the Statehouse Wednesday morning.

By the time that second term ends, McMaster will have served 10 years in the role, making him the state’s longest-serving governor.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, the second woman to hold that office, will also be sworn in for a second term.

The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Columbia.

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with his wife, the state's first lady, Peggy McMaster at his side...
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with his wife, the state's first lady, Peggy McMaster at his side during the 2019 Inaugural Ball in Columbia.(WIS/File)

The day’s event will begin with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. After a Wednesday afternoon open house at the Governor’s Mansion, the festivities end with the Inaugural Ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

He was the state’s lieutenant governor when ascended to the role of governor in January of 2017. when then-Gov. Nikki Haley stepped down to accept an appointment from then-President Donald Trump to serve as an ambassador at the United Nations. He completed her term and then ran successfully twice for full terms of his own.

McMaster defeated Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham, who lost his House seat to Mace in 2020. The race was called for McMaster less than two hours after polls closed on Nov. 8. He beat Cunningham by 18 points, 10 points higher than his 2018 victory over state Rep. James Smith.

Haley is set to attend the inaugural, according to McMaster campaign spokesman Rob Godfrey.

