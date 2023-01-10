SC Lottery
Miller, Burke propel Morgan State over SC State 90-85

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Isaiah Burke scored 30 and Morgan State beat South Carolina State 90-85 on Monday night.

Miller added three steals and four blocks for the Bears (8-8, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Burke had five assists. Kameron Hobbs sank four 3-pointers and scored 18. Morgan State has won four straight.

Rakeim Gary led the way for the Bulldogs (3-15, 0-2) with 15 points. Lesown Hallums added 14 points and Cam Jones scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Morgan State visits Coppin State while South Carolina State visits North Carolina Central.

