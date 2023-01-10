Mount Pleasant considering more regulations for memorials, monuments

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - At Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park, people come to enjoy the scenery, pier, and playground, but they also come to remember and reflect.

“One of the things my two sisters and I did several years ago was put in a memorial brick here in the park,” Ken Schwarz, who lives nearby, said.

Several memorials and monuments sit in the park today, and Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Gary Santos hopes that soon more will come, including a 9/11 memorial he’s been working on for years. In addition to the 9/11 memorial, a memorial to honor Mount Pleasant’s only fallen police officer who died in the line of duty, Officer Vaughn Kee, and a Captain Magwood Memorial are also in the works.

Santos hopes that after Tuesday night’s meeting, those memorials will get the green light.

“We need to do things like that so people will remember, lest they forget,” Santos said.

But soon more regulations could be coming to the town before monuments and memorials get put into place, if a new ordinance passes council Tuesday night. The monuments and memorials ordinance would empower the historical commission to vet the accuracy and historical significance of the memorials and have the design review board vet the construction aspect. Mayor Will Haynie said the goal is meaning, accuracy and durability, and making sure they stand the test of time in every way.

“When we were looking at these three that are going on and others that are or have been proposed, that we didn’t have any standards,” Haynie said. “It was basically if you knew an elected official you got fast tracked, and now all the quality, all the durability, all the accuracy and meaning will be vetted by our citizens on these commissions, and I see nothing wrong with that at all.”

Haynie says that those three memorials will still be built, and he has no objection to those. He says they will also have the protections going forward of how they’re maintained and protections from vandalism if the ordinance is passed.

“We would hate to put one up and find out that some historical reference was wrong and that almost happened when Memorial Waterfront Park was being done,” Haynie said.

Haynie said with two incidents of vandalism in the last 60 days at Memorial Waterfront Park, this ordinance is needed to protect memorials for years to come. After Tuesday’s meeting, Haynie said he anticipates they will come up with the way that citizens can apply to have those monuments and markers put in place.

