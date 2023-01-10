New York man arrested for murder after person found dead in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a New York man in connection to a murder Tuesday.
Kenneth Roldan-Rosario, 21, of New York, is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a man was found dead in Colleton County Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 100 block of Platinum Rd. around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a man who was found unresponsive, face down on the shoulder of the road. Colleton Fire-Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene after they found a gunshot would.
Roldan-Rosario is booked at the Colleton County Detention Center and is awaiting bond hearing.
Anyone with information on what led up to the shooting incident is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
