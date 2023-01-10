SC Lottery
North Charleston Police search for missing man

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man whose family has not seen him since November.

Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers, police say.

North Charleston Police released these two photos of Lamont Lancit, 34, who was last seen by his family in November.(North Charleston Police)

He stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Det. Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or email at csteinbrunner@northcharleston.org.

