North Charleston Police search for missing man
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man whose family has not seen him since November.
Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers, police say.
He stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call Det. Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or email at csteinbrunner@northcharleston.org.
