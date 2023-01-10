Officials: No injuries reported in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were called to a structure fire late Monday night.

Fire officials say the fire was at a home on Burning Tree Road near the Charleston Country Club around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to crews on scene.

We have reached out for more information on what happened.

