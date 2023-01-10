Police looking for trailer stolen from Mt. Pleasant Fire Department
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released surveillance images of a pickup truck hauling a trailer reported stolen from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.
Police say the white 16-foot Anvil trailer was stolen at approximately 8:14 p.m. on Dec. 21 from the fire station at 667 Paul Foster Road. The back of the trailer and frame has the letters “MPFD.”
The trailer and its contents are valued at approximately $132,000, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.
The theft was caught on camera and police are working to identify a gray or silver truck driving off with the trailer attached, she said. Police do not have a license tag number for the truck shown in the images.
Anyone who recognizes the truck or the trailer is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-884-4176 or email Patrolman First Class Rice at mrice@tompsc.com.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.