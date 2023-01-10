SC Lottery
Police looking for trailer stolen from Mt. Pleasant Fire Department

Police have released surveillance images of a pickup truck hauling a trailer reported stolen from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.(Mount Pleasant Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released surveillance images of a pickup truck hauling a trailer reported stolen from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Police say the white 16-foot Anvil trailer was stolen at approximately 8:14 p.m. on Dec. 21 from the fire station at 667 Paul Foster Road. The back of the trailer and frame has the letters “MPFD.”

Police say the trailer was stolen from the Mount Pleasant Fire Station on Paul Foster Road on Dec. 21.(Mount Pleasant Police Department)

The trailer and its contents are valued at approximately $132,000, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.

The theft was caught on camera and police are working to identify a gray or silver truck driving off with the trailer attached, she said. Police do not have a license tag number for the truck shown in the images.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or the trailer is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-884-4176 or email Patrolman First Class Rice at mrice@tompsc.com.

Police released surveillance images showing the trailer being pulled away from the Paul Foster Road fire station on the evening of Dec. 21.(Mount Pleasant Police Department)

