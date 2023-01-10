SC Lottery
Police seek to identify person accused of 2 armed robberies

Police in Moncks Corner are seeking to identify a person accused of two armed robberies.
Police in Moncks Corner are seeking to identify a person accused of two armed robberies.(Moncks Corner Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to two December armed robberies.

Police say the person committed the robberies within an hour of each other.

In both instances, the person entered the vehicle of an elderly person without consent and put a “hard object” believed to be a firearm in the person’s side and demanded money and/or a ride to an unknown location, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Ashley Mitchell at 843-719-7941.

