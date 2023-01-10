Police seek to identify person accused of 2 armed robberies

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to two December armed robberies.

Police say the person committed the robberies within an hour of each other.

In both instances, the person entered the vehicle of an elderly person without consent and put a “hard object” believed to be a firearm in the person’s side and demanded money and/or a ride to an unknown location, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Ashley Mitchell at 843-719-7941.

