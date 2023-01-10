SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff’s office: Woman shot in front of 2 children in possible road rage incident

Heather Stevanus was injured in a possible road rage shooting on I-85 near the South...
Heather Stevanus was injured in a possible road rage shooting on I-85 near the South Carolina-Georgia border.
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman was shot in front of two children during a possible road rage incident on I-85 near the South Carolina-Georgia border, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to respond to reports of shots fired from one vehicle to another around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was flown to the hospital via helicopter. Authorities did not disclose the extent of her injuries at the time.

According to the woman’s husband, Branden Stevanus, his wife has a long road ahead of her for recovery.

He said she had several bullet fragments a very large portion of a bullet removed from her head.

“Some are too deep to surgically remove,” Stevanus said in a statement.

According to Stevanus, his wife is still sedated but has become a little more responsive. He said she “is paralyzed on half of her body.”

Investigators believe a man driving a dark 2017 BMW SUV is suspected of the shooting and was heading toward Georgia after the incident.

Officials say the investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations/School Safety Bureau and a crime scene technician was also called to the scene.

According to Stevanus, his wife is still sedated but has become a little more responsive.
According to Stevanus, his wife is still sedated but has become a little more responsive. (Stevanus Family)

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
Cameron Dyer, 30, was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child...
Summerville man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child porn
The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off...
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
Betty Simmons holds a photo of her daughter, Stephanie, and her two granddaughters Shanice and...
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training

Latest News

A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says
988 Call Center Director Jamieson Brill poses for a photo in front of a desk where work workers...
Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend