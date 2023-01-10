SC Lottery
Water tower installed to guide future development in Dorchester Co.

County Administrator Jason Ward said the Winding Woods Commerce Park off Highway 78 near St. George is slated for more commercial growth in the future.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Coming off what officials called a record year for economic development in Dorchester County, a new piece of infrastructure is being installed that will help bring more businesses to the area.

County Administrator Jason Ward said the Winding Woods Commerce Park off Highway 78 near St. George is slated for more commercial growth in the future. This is due to the available land and workforce available for more economic development.

A new 500,000-gallon water tank near the park was raised dozens of stories high on Tuesday.

Ward said the county has over 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space being built off Highway 78 with more on the way, and the tower is being installed to accommodate future growth.

Officials said the tower will provide enough water to fight fires and provide clean drinking water to around 1,600 homes in St. George and several industrial complexes.

The county said the project is part of a master plan from 2006 to bring more opportunity to an area that’s never had it before.

“So, the area that is the intersection of I-26 and I-95 had been known as Nothing, South Carolina, and we’re in close proximity to that,” Ward said. “The reason being is we didn’t have the necessary infrastructure. We didn’t have the water. We didn’t have the wastewater to support development in this area.”

The project is part of the Lake Marion Regional Water System that serves four counties in the Lowcountry and is being built in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers and Santee Cooper.

The Army Corps of Engineers said the water tower should be up and running by summer.

