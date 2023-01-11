Charleston airport flights delayed, canceled after nationwide outage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Travelers are figuring out their next steps after their flights at the Charleston International Airport were either canceled or delayed by a nationwide outage.

The problems began after the Federal Aviation Administration reported an outage with the Notice to Air Missions System, an antiquated computer system.

The FAA says this is the system that alerts pilots to closed runways, outages or hazards along their flight path.

Federal officials paused all incoming flights for about two hours while they worked to fix the issue, leading to nearly 6500 delays nationwide, according to FlightAware.

According to the Charleston International Airport’s website, 44 departing flights have been delayed Wednesday, and at least five departing flights have been canceled.

Sam Barton says his flight to Orlando was canceled, and he is trying to rent a car to drive there because flights are expensive.

“I mean, it’s definitely pretty frustrating,” Barton says. “I’m supposed to be there by like one, 1:40, and now, I’m looking at like a five-hour drive, so it’s definitely not a great feeling.”

Charleston airport officials are asking travelers to check with their airlines for any updates on delays and cancellations.

The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he has directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WCSC/AP. All rights reserved.