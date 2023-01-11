Charleston Co. coroner identifies assault victim; Man facing murder charge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a 52-year-old man who died after a New Year’s Day assault in downtown Charleston.

Darren Ray died at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 at MUSC from blunt-force injuries, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston Police said on Tuesday that Jeffrey Scott Elliott, 49, was charged with murder after police identified him as a person of interest in the assault.

Officers were called to a report of a person who was passed out or sleeping in the area of Motley Lane near Pinckney Street on Jan. 1 around 9:45 p.m., according to a release from the police department. EMS took the victim to MUSC for treatment.

Police said that after an autopsy on Monday, Ray’s manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department believe Elliott assaulted the victim in the area of 1 Cumberland St. on Jan. 1, according to the release.

Police say both Ray and Elliott were determined to be homeless.

Elliott is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond hearing was set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Charleston Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty detective at 843-743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

