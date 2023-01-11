SC Lottery
Charleston mayoral candidates release details on campaign finances

The four men running in the Charleston mayor's race have released updates on how much they raised for their campaigns in the fourth quarter of 2022.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The four candidates running for mayor in Charleston have provided fundraising totals for their campaigns for the last three months of 2022.

Current Mayor John Tecklenburg leads the field in fundraising since launching what has called his final campaign for office, but did not raise the most money last quarter. Since announcing his campaign in June, Tecklenburg has raised over $314,000, with just over $44,000 being raised over the last three months. By this point during his successful campaign for a second term, Tecklenburg had raised just over $338,000.

“As always, Mayor Tecklenburg remained focused on city business throughout 2022, and these strong year-end totals reflect continuing citizen support for the mayor’s record of action on our residents’ top priorities,” according to a statement released by Tecklenburg’s campaign.

His next closest competitor when it comes to the total raised is Clay Middleton who has raised just over $142,000, raising just under $30,000 in the final quarter of 2022.

William Cogswell has raised just under $142,000, but all of that was raised in the last three months, putting him in top place for fundraising for the fourth quarter.

Charleston City Councilmember Peter Shahid has raised just under $127,000, having raised more than $27,000 over the last three months.

Along with the mayor’s race, the odd-numbered seats on Charleston City Council will also be up for votes.

The election will be held on Nov. 7.

