Charleston Police see increase in motor vehicle thefts downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past year, the Charleston Police Department saw a little over 360 motor vehicles get stolen from people citywide.

That number includes automobiles, golf carts, mopeds, and motorcycles, spread out all over the city of Charleston. Officers say the bulk of those thefts are taking place north of Calhoun Street downtown and in West Ashley.

Sgt. Will Dillahey says that specifically for downtown Charleston, there were 168 motor vehicle thefts in 2021, and 177 in 2022. That is an increase of 5.3 percent.

The department sees an average of about 40 motor vehicle thefts per month.

“What we’re seeing through our investigations is the common reasons why motor vehicles are being stolen is to be used in other criminal activity, to be sold for profit where they get altered with the VIN, they get painted over, they can be stolen for simple reasons as individuals need to get from point A to point B or juveniles going for joy rides,” Det. Kevin Speers said.

But car owners can do simple things, like locking their doors, to ensure that they do not become a victim.

“We have documented that it’s 65 percent of cars, automobiles that are stolen are left with their keys in the car,” Speers said.

Charleston Police said last month, 28 guns were stolen from motor vehicle incidents, and 22 of those came from unsecured vehicles.

For those who own mopeds, golf carts, and motorcycles, there are things you can do to prevent them from being stolen. Speers suggests counter theft measures like wheel locks, steering wheel locks, and parking in well-lit areas.

He says thefts can also be deterred if you park the smaller vehicles behind larger vehicles or objects that would be difficult to move.

You can also invest in a GPS tracker, which helps make finding stolen vehicles easier. Owners of these vehicles should take current photographs and keep track of their VIN numbers.

