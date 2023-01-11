Charleston Restaurant Week Kicks Off Thursday

SC Lottery
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston is starting off the new year with 10 days of menu specials and dining deals.

The event, called Charleston Restaurant Week, starts Thursday and runs through Jan 22.

It will give people the chance to explore and enjoy world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, according to Explore Charleston.

Over 50 restaurants from across the region are signed on for the event, and several restaurants are also offering brunch options.

To view a complete list of participating restaurants, view menus or make reservations, click here.

Charleston Restaurant Week is part of the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association’s installment of Restaurant Week South Carolina, which also starts Thursday.

