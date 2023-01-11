SC Lottery
City officials request crosswalk from SCDOT after deadly pedestrian crash

City officials are requesting a crosswalk at East Bay and South Streets after a pedestrian was...
City officials are requesting a crosswalk at East Bay and South Streets after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the area last week.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the City of Charleston say they’ve sent letters to the South Carolina Department of Transportation requesting a crosswalk at a deadly downtown intersection.

City officials are requesting a crosswalk at East Bay and South Streets after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the area last week.

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck in a dark section of the roadway without a marked crosswalk, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The city’s director of traffic and transportation, Robert Somerville, sent a request for the state to review East Bay Street and four other intersections on the upper peninsula.

