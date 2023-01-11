SC Lottery
Cold front to bring rain late Thursday, cooler weather Friday!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another beautiful January day is expected across the Lowcountry with plenty of sunshine and a mild afternoon following a chilly start. Highs will reach the upper 60s today. Clouds will increase tonight leading to a warmer morning tomorrow. We’ll be out the door in the upper 40s and low 50s with 70s by Thursday afternoon. It will become breezy Thursday but most of the day will be dry. The best rain chance will be with the arrival of a cold front Thursday night and Friday morning. Scattered showers will begin to move offshore before the sun rises on Friday. We’ll dry out Friday but cooler temperatures will become a big story. There are some indications that we could see and an increase in clouds Friday evening and maybe even a brief light shower. Those clouds will clear out by Saturday morning with beautiful weather expected for Saturday and Sunday. It will be a chilly weekend though with highs in the low to mid 50s and morning lows in the 30s. The coldest morning will be Sunday when many spots may dip below 32°.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

THURSDAY: Mainly Dry. Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Rain Late. High 73.

FRIDAY: Early AM Rain. Sun & Clouds. High 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 53.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.

