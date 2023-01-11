Coroner: Pedestrian dies after being hit on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 22-year-old North Charleston man who died after being hit by a vehicle on I-526.

Oliver Jorge Gomez died from injuries sustained in Saturday’s pedestrian versus vehicle crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

A release from the coroner’s office states Gomez was hit by a vehicle on I-526 westbound around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.