Coroner: Pedestrian dies after being hit on I-526

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 22-year-old man who died after being...
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 22-year-old man who died after being hit by a vehicle on I-526.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 22-year-old North Charleston man who died after being hit by a vehicle on I-526.

Oliver Jorge Gomez died from injuries sustained in Saturday’s pedestrian versus vehicle crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

A release from the coroner’s office states Gomez was hit by a vehicle on I-526 westbound around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

