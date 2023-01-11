Dorchester School District Two schools to receive nearly $64K in grants

SC Lottery
Thirty-six educators are set to receive nearly $64,000 in grants from the Bosch Eco and STEM Teacher (BEST) Grant Program.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Educators and staff in Dorchester School District Two will benefit from more than $60,000 in grants this school year.

Thirty-six educators are set to receive nearly $64,000 in grants from the Bosch Eco and STEM Teacher (BEST) Grant Program.

The grant will help teachers and students at 15 schools in Dorchester School District Two.

The Bosch Community Fund partnered with the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation to award grants to benefit science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education.

The foundation helped Dorchester School District Two to submit the second most grant applications in the nation, which is triple the number of applications the district submitted in 2022, according to a release from the district.

“These grants support our commitment to making a direct impact on teachers and students,” Foundation Executive Director Ralph Hayes said in the release.

Below you can find a list of teachers and schools that will benefit from the STEAM grants.

Alston Middle School

  • “Coding our way through Science, SS, LA, and Math” Alyssa Goth
  • “Gardens” Jessica Hunter-Congdon
  • “Digital Microscopes” Elizabeth Matthews
  • “Area, Surface Area, and Volume” Molly Rogers
  • “Walter, Why Is There a MINERAL in My Soup?” Miguel Silgado

Ashley Ridge High School

  • “Measure with Severe Class” Maria Louisa Bagabaldo
  • “Fostering STEM with eSports” Charles Blakely
  • “eSports for High School Students” Stephanie Eldridge
  • “Cause and Effect, or is it Affect?” Samantha Hanna
  • “The Ridge Ready Program” Vira James
  • “Blended Classroom for Effective Differentiation” Laura Martin-Lauzer
  • “Outdoor Classroom” Kristina White

Beech Hill Elementary School

  • “Ignite the ‘LIT’ in Literature” Lisa Gleason

DuBose Middle School

  • “Our Makers Need a Space!” Amanda Allison
  • “Finding the Mass for Science” Shelia Brock
  • “Blast Off” Nathan Creazzo
  • “Hydro Garden” Lekeya Frazier
  • “1,2,3 Blast OFF”Latoya Johnson
  • “Hydroponic Gardening” Kristie Williams

East Edisto Middle School

  • “Watch Me Grow!”Kayla McCombs
  • “Hungry Like a Wolf” Kristina Riley

Eagle Nest Elementary School

  • “Presenting the ‘Write’ Way” Shantae Gilliard

Fort Dorchester High School

  • “STEM Up Your Game with High School eSports” Shelly Bostwick
  • “Building STEAM”Kevin Morrisey
  • “Seeing the Light” Stephanie Shank

Joseph R. Pye Elementary School

  • “PYE-Ntists Robot Design and Build” Jennifer Manning

Oakbrook Elementary School

  • “Inquiry Based Learning through STEM” Courtney Creech
  • “Real Firemen Play Chess” MaryRita Watson

Oakbrook Middle School

  • “Make it in the Library” Rebecca Webb

Rollings Middle School of the Arts

  • “Columbian Exchange Historical Garden” Alison VanArsdalen

Summerville Elementary School

  • “Books and Bots” Sandy Conroy
  • “Unlocking Knowledge” Alaina Nixon

Sand Hill Elementary School

  • “Fossil Expedition in the Classroom” Victoria Coshland

Summerville High School

  • “High School eSports” Deborah Daugherty
  • “Encouraging Healthy Competition and STEAM with eSports” William Griggs

William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary School

  • “It’s All About The Hands” Crystal Tackett

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

