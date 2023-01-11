Afternoon crash on I-26W cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a Wednesday afternoon crash that impacted I-26 traffic is cleared.

Earlier, troopers reported that two westbound left lanes at exit 205 were closed by the crash. Later, those lanes opened back up, and just the right lane was closed.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened at 3:21 p.m. and was cleared at 4:39 p.m.

Details of the crash have not been released.

