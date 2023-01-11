SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Afternoon crash on I-26W cleared

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a Wednesday afternoon crash that...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a Wednesday afternoon crash that impacted I-26 traffic is cleared.(SCDOT)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a Wednesday afternoon crash that impacted I-26 traffic is cleared.

Earlier, troopers reported that two westbound left lanes at exit 205 were closed by the crash. Later, those lanes opened back up, and just the right lane was closed.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened at 3:21 p.m. and was cleared at 4:39 p.m.

Details of the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran as a candidate for governor in 2022, announced she is leaving...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Map shows that 44 of...
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash
Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers,...
North Charleston Police search for missing man
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

Latest News

The four men running in the Charleston mayor's race have released updates on how much they...
Charleston mayoral candidates release details on campaign finances
Medal of Honor Recipient Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson was honored at the Ralph H. Johnson Health Care...
Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System honors namesake
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System honors namesake
After sending a fate-sealing letter in November, the Charleston County School District staff...
New documents detail why school district attorney was fired