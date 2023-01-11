Funeral arrangements announced for trailblazing Mt. Pleasant councilwoman

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council will be laid to rest on Friday.

Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the council.

She was also the co-founder of the African American Settlement Communities and founder of the Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Festival Association, according to the South Carolina African American History Calendar.

Her funeral will be held at the Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant on Long Point Road. It starts at 11 a.m.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1122 Morrison Dr., Charleston.

Stokes-Marshall died Saturday morning. She was 79.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.