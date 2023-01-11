SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Funeral arrangements announced for trailblazing Mt. Pleasant councilwoman

Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the council.
Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the council.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council will be laid to rest on Friday.

Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the council.

She was also the co-founder of the African American Settlement Communities and founder of the Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Festival Association, according to the South Carolina African American History Calendar.

Her funeral will be held at the Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant on Long Point Road. It starts at 11 a.m.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1122 Morrison Dr., Charleston.

Stokes-Marshall died Saturday morning. She was 79.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran as a candidate for governor in 2022, announced she is leaving...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Map shows that 44 of...
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers,...
North Charleston Police search for missing man

Latest News

TopGolf has confirmed Jan. 20 as its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in...
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location
After sending a fate-sealing letter in November, the Charleston County School District staff...
New documents detail why school district attorney was fire
Jeffrey Scott Elliott, 49, is facing a charge of murder and is being held at the Al Cannon...
Charleston Co. coroner identifies assault victim; Man facing murder charge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. coroner identifies assault victim; Man facing murder charge