SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Cole Higgins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and an egg shortage at grocery stores.

The egg shortage has resulted in plenty of empty shelves and customers having to shell out more cash for the hard-to-find egg cartons.

According to the food market data company Urner Barry, the average price for eggs was $4.33 per dozen as of Tuesday.

Last year around this time, the price was around $1.33.

Businesses are being forced to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

An avian flu that’s wiped out egg-producing hens, leading to a major squeeze, is one of the reasons for the shortage.

According to the USDA, about 60 million birds are gone because of the disease so far. Farmers across the country have had to destroy entire flocks of chickens if one or more of the birds test positive for the avian flu.

Additionally, the higher prices for transportation, feed and energy for producers are also forcing egg providers to raise prices.

Experts from research firm IRI said it could take several months for production to return to normal.

Data shows shoppers have been accepting the high prices at the grocery store. The sales of eggs have only dropped about 2% by unit in retail in the year through Dec. 4, according to data from IRI.

To avoid scrambling to find eggs, experts suggest avoiding grocery shopping on Sunday nights or Monday mornings, since most stores restock overnight during the week.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran as a candidate for governor in 2022, announced she is leaving...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Map shows that 44 of...
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash
Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers,...
North Charleston Police search for missing man
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

Latest News

The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf
President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
Officers say the bulk of those thefts are taking place north of Calhoun Street downtown and in...
Charleston Police see increase in motor vehicle thefts downtown
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out