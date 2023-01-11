SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

House Republicans take aim at IRS, voting to recind billions in funding

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In their first move as the party in power, House Republicans voted to strip the IRS of $71 billion in funding over the next decade.

It’s a move that directly reverses the $80 billion dollars in IRS funding democrats included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which aimed to improve things like customer service, and audits of top earners.

“The Inflation Reduction Act, which I opposed, provided a lot more resources to the IRS,” said South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson (R). “Now some of those resources, like customers services, make sense to me. Others like enforcement went too far.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen debunked the claim that the money would go toward enforcement agents targeting the middle class.

“I’ve directed that enforcement resources will not be used to raise audit rates for households making under $400,000,” said Yellen.

For Johnson, the move is an attempt to right the course of reckless democratic spending.

“Any time Republicans step forward and start to claw back some of that unnecessary spending, they’re going to howl about it,” said Johnson, “But the reality is this is what the American people voted for”

The move could end up costing more than it saves.

With less oversight and fewer watchdogs - The Congressional Budget Office estimates the move would spark a reduced tax revenue of $186 billion dollars, which would add $114 billion to our growing deficit.

Tax expert Samantha Jacoby with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities is also concerned by the bill.

“It would basically perpetuate the status status quo of an understaffed IRS dysfunction where people can’t get their questions answered,” said Jacoby. “Wealthy people who cheat on their taxes would get a pass”

The bill is unlikely to see movement in the democratic-controlled senate, or get a signature from President Biden.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran as a candidate for governor in 2022, announced she is leaving...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Map shows that 44 of...
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash
Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers,...
North Charleston Police search for missing man
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

Latest News

House Republicans take aim at IRS, voting to recind billions in funding
Superintendent-elect Ellen Weaver speaks to the statewide teacher recruitment and retention...
Party chair asks attorneys general to investigate SC’s new education chief
An overnight FAA system outage caused extensive disruption, delaying thousands of flights....
FAA meltdown: Investigation into nationwide ground stop
Gov. Henry McMaster delivers his inauguration speech Wednesday as he begins his second full...
‘The best is yet to come’: McMaster begins second full term as governor