Local zoo asking for donations for pair of endangered red wolves

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Red wolves are one of the most endangered canines in the world according to Charles Towne Officials, but there is a pair right here in Charleston.

The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing is asking for some unique donations for the pair of red wolves, including pinwheels, wind-chimes and cologne.

Charles Towne Landing Officials said the pair of red wolves, Ferdi, and Redford, are a part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Captive Breeding Program, which is a collaborative effort across around 200 zoos to increase their species’ population.

The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing is home to a variety of species that lived in South Carolina when it was a newly settled English colony.

Gillian Taylor, an Interpretive Ranger at Charles Towne Landing, said there are a variety of reasons red wolves are endangered, including bounties placed on them by early colonists, the presence of coyotes moving into this area and a significant loss of their habitat.

Taylor said their goal is to reintroduce the pair into the environment after growing their pack, but they aren’t sure if Ferdi and Redford are a match quite yet.

She said once red wolves mate, they mate for life, meaning sometimes it can take a while for them to have pups.

In the meantime, zookeepers want to keep them as happy in captivity as possible, which is why they’re asking for these unique donations.

Colognes, windchimes, pinwheels and mirrors are all on the list, which Taylor said is designed to stimulate all five of the animals’ senses. Cologne for smell, wind-chimes for sound, and pinwheels and mirrors to give them something interesting to look at.

Charles Towne Landing is asking for donations for a pair of red wolves in their care. (Charles Towne Landing)

She said enrichment can help instigate some wild behaviors that they’re not getting in captivity.

“I mean the happier the animal is, the more chance we’re going to have at engaging some of what we’re hoping to see with these breeding numbers,” Taylor said.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop items off at the Charles Towne Landing visitor center.

