Man accused of sending child porn over Snapchat

William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is out on bond after he was accused of sending an image of a child performing a sex act over Snapchat.

William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A detective with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on Oct. 24, 2022, about the sexual exploitation of a minor.

A Snapchat user sent a photo of a child eight to 12 years old on Oct. 5, 2022, according to an arrest warrant. In the photo, the child was kneeling on the ground with her hands tied behind her back performing a sex act, the arrest document states.

The detective says that the Snapchat account was registered to Black, who was arrested and booked on Tuesday.

Black posted bond at $50,000, according to jail records.

He was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

