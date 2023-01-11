Party chair asks attorneys general to investigate SC’s new education chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Even as she was sworn into the position, the certification of South Carolina’s new superintendent of education continues to be a point of contention.

The South Carolina Democratic Party sent letters Wednesday to both state Attorney General Alan Wilson and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking them to investigate Ellen Weaver.

The letter raises questions about Weaver’s master’s degree from Bob Jones University, which is a requirement for the state superintendent of education.

She completed a 33-credit program through Bob Jones University online, which typically takes a year. However, she completed her coursework in six months, WIS reports.

In the letter, South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Roberston, Jr. wants the two attorneys general to review the actions of the South Carolina Republican Party, Bob Jones University, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and Weaver.

Roberston, Jr. claims all these organizations and Weaver committed fraud to get Weaver her master’s degree.

The letter reads:

The conspiracy to commit fraud is evidenced by the certification of a candidate not legally qualified to hold office under South Carolina Law and the creation of a master’s program not offered to any other individual, thus completing the conspiracy to circumvent state law. The probability that an individual can comply with South Carolina Law by enrolling, satisfying the requirements, and receiving a post-baccalaureate degree in as few as eight months is questionable at best.

Weaver, a Republican, defeated Democrat Lisa Ellis in the November election.

Weaver was sworn in Wednesday during South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration.

She has not yet responded to a request for comment on the letters.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.