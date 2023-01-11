SC Lottery
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location

TopGolf has confirmed Jan. 20 as its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in...
By Michal Higdon and Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf has confirmed it will open its 87th global location in North Charleston in less than two weeks.

The grand opening date is set for Jan. 20, according to a news release.

That is the same date reported in late December based on information from Lenn Jewel with Realty Link, the company that owns the property.

The new Topgolf is located at 5000 Topgolf Way, near the Charleston Area Convention Center and the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard.

“Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a fun, vibrant culture with people seeking new and exciting experiences,” Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray said. “We’ve been eager to bring our style of play to Charleston and are excited to offer a place where people can have fun and not take themselves too seriously.”

Topgolf Charleston will feature 72 climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels, where they can take aim at on-field targets and rack up points based on the game they choose to play, a news release states. The venue is fully equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer ball-tracking technology, which allows players to track their ball’s flight path and metrics while playing virtual courses or games like Angry Birds.

Players will also have access to a nine-hole mini-golf course, a full-service restaurant with chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round family-friendly programming, the release states. It will also feature large private event rooms to host any occasion – from birthdays and bachelorette parties to corporate retreats and meetings.

This will be Topgolf’s third entertainment venue in South Carolina, following venues in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

