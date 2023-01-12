SC Lottery
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station

North Charleston Police responded to a Sunoco gas station on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said one person was injured in a shooting at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Sunoco located at 6855 Dorchester Rd. where they found a man in the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Camaro that had been shot, a police report states.

The wife of the victim told officers that she and the victim had been inside the store at approximately 4:45 a.m. when they noticed someone rummaging around their vehicle.

According to the police report, the woman initially believed the person to be her husband but once she realized it wasn’t she went out to confront them.

She grabbed the man and pulled him to the ground at which point the victim went outside and pulled her off the man, the report states.

The victim then began to yell at the man as the wife checked to see if anything was missing from the car before hearing a gunshot, the report states.

The wife of the victim told officers she dove into the driver’s seat of the car for cover and the victim then walked up to the passenger side and said he had been shot, the report states.

The man was treated by EMS before being taken to an area hospital.

The report states attempts to locate the man with a K-9 unit were unsuccessful. Multiple shell casings were located and cameras at the scene captured the incident, the report states.

No arrests have been made.

