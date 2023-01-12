Berkeley Co. library officials evaluating materials available
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County library officials say they are evaluating the content of collections available in response to resident concerns.
“There has not been a directive to permanently ban title(s) or material related to any specific subject matter at this time,” Berkeley County spokesperson Jenna-ley Jamison said in a statement.
Jamison did not say which specific materials or subject matter were being evaluated.
The Berkeley County Library System’s Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The board has not held a meeting since November 2022.
