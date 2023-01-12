SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. library officials evaluating materials available

Berkeley County library officials say they are evaluating the content of collections available...
Berkeley County library officials say they are evaluating the content of collections available in response to resident concerns.(Storyblocks)
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County library officials say they are evaluating the content of collections available in response to resident concerns.

“There has not been a directive to permanently ban title(s) or material related to any specific subject matter at this time,” Berkeley County spokesperson Jenna-ley Jamison said in a statement.

Jamison did not say which specific materials or subject matter were being evaluated.

The Berkeley County Library System’s Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The board has not held a meeting since November 2022.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Sunoco on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
TopGolf has confirmed Jan. 20 as its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in...
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location
After sending a fate-sealing letter in November, the Charleston County School District staff...
New documents detail why school district attorney was fired
William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Man accused of sending child porn over Snapchat
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

Deputies are searching for a vehicle of interest in the theft of two trailers in the Awendaw...
Deputies search for vehicle of interest in Awendaw trailer thefts
Police responded to the Sunoco on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
The event, called Charleston Restaurant Week, starts Thursday and runs through Jan 22.
Charleston Restaurant Week Kicks Off Thursday
Scott Whiteley and Tia Humberston were arrested by members of the Berkeley County Task Force.
Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo