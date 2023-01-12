SC Lottery
Bucs eclipse century mark in dominate win over High Point

CSU basketball
CSU basketball
By Charleston Southern University Athletics
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern men’s basketball made a statement tonight at the Buc Dome, handling High Point, 106-69, to make it two-straight in Big South play.

The 37-point advantage in tied for the third-highest win margin in a Big South contest in program history.

Claudell Harris Jr. had a career night to pace the impressive Charleston Southern effort, amassing a career-best 34 points on 13-18 shooting from the field. Harris Jr. added seven boards, four dimes, a block and a steal to his line, turning in a complete performance in dominant fashion.

Charleston Southern dominated the glass on both ends of the floor Wednesday night, outrebounding High Point 44-25. The +19 rebounding differential marks the highest of any contest this year for the Bucs in Big South play. Kalib Clinton led the way in the category for CSU, chasing down eight of his own while Harris Jr. was one shy of the mark with seven. Four different Bucs recorded multiple offensive rebounds, while the number stood at 11 in Bucs with multiple boards on either side of the floor.

Charleston Southern continues to turn in impressive performances from the floor, marking the third-straight contest CSU has shot over 45%. The Bucs finished at exactly 60% in the first half and followed that up with a 57% output in the final half to finish the game just under 59%. 21 of the 41 made baskets came off assists as RJ Johnson led the way with seven and Tyeree Bryan added five dimes of his own.

Charleston Southern saw four Bucs finish the contest with double figures, led by Harris Jr.’s 34 and Tahlik Chavez’s 16. Clinton added 13 points on 5-6 shooting from the field while Bryan found 11 of his own. 12 different CSU players found the book tonight in the 106-point performance.

The last time Charleston Southern eclipsed the century mark in a Big South game came back in 2019 in a 41-point win against Longwood. The 106 points in a conference game also stands as the second-highest output in program history. The 41 made field goals in a Big South game also stands as the second-most in program history, just four shy of the all-time mark set back in 1972.

The Bucs hit the road to Virginia for an affair with Radford in their next tilt, marking one of two trips to The Old Dominion in conference play. The action is set for a 2:00 p.m. tip at the Dedmon Center Saturday, January 14.

