Clark’s career night not enough in Bulldogs loss to ETSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Stephen Clark finished with a career-high 27 points and five blocks, but it was not enough as The Citadel fell, 96-74, to ETSU Wednesday evening inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: ETSU 96, The Citadel 74

Records: ETSU (7-11, 3-2), The Citadel (6-11, 1-4)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: ETSU leads 50-20

How it Happened

· The teams played a back-and-forth game through the first 11 minutes, with the Bucs holding a five-point advantage.

· ETSU was able to knock down some shots in the final stretch of the half to take a 14-point lead into the break.

· The Bucs’ lead would grow to as many as 24 points before the Bulldogs went on a run. AJ Smith scored in transition and Austin Ash followed with a three-pointer.

· Elijah Morgan stole the ball out of a timeout and converted a three-point play to make it a nine-point game with just over eight minutes to play.

· That would be as close as the Bulldogs would get in falling to the Bucs.

Inside the Box Score

· Stephen Clark scored 17 of his career-high 27 points in the second half. He finished the game 11-of-19 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.

· He bested his old career-high of 26 points set against IUPUI and Charleston Southern.

· Clark also added seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

· Jackson Price and Austin Ash joined Clark in double figures with 11 points each.

· AJ Smith added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench.

· The Bulldogs went 16-of-20 from the free throw line, including 13-of-16 in the second half.

· The Citadel shot 15-of-29 from the field in the second half and finished the game shooting 46.4 percent.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to McAlister Field House on Nov. 14 as they welcome Western Carolina at 1 p.m.

