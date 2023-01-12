SC Lottery
Cold front to bring rain, much cooler weather!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It will be a warm, breezy and mainly dry day in advance of a cold front that will race toward the area tonight. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s by this afternoon. It will become breezy today with a southwesterly wind sustained at 15-25 mph and wind gusts to 35 mph. There will be a slight chance of a shower during the daytime hours across inland areas, near I-95. A better rain chance will move in late this evening with the arrival of a rapidly weakening line of storms. Scattered rain will be possible after 9PM and should move out before 5AM Friday. Morning sunshine will give way to a mostly cloudy sky by Friday afternoon as an upper level disturbance rotates through the area. It will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to 60. A few showers are even possible out of this passing disturbance Friday evening. We’ll begin to dry out completely early Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. A sunny sky is expected Saturday with highs struggling to reach 50°. The coldest night will be Saturday night into Sunday morning when temperatures fall into the 20s inland, 30s along the coast. Following that cold start Sunday morning, we expect another sunny day with highs in the mid 50s.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 74.

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain. High 53.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Evening Showers Possible. High 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 51.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.

MLK DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63.

