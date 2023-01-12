SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Colleton Co. students could get more attention with proposed program

Colleton County School District says they want to expand alternative learning so their students can get more individualized attention.
By Anna Harris
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School District says they want to expand alternative learning so their students can get more individualized attention.

The district’s current alternative program is at their district headquarters, but they are proposing to move it to Black Street Early Childhood Center to provide greater space.

The district says they currently have alternative learning that accommodates grades 6-12, but they want to make sure grades K-5 have the same opportunities. They say this current facility study will propose reutilizing the current district buildings in a different way.

For example, the proposed plan is to keep half of Black Street Early Childhood Center for the current students who go there and make the other half of the building for alternative learning. They say alternative learning could cover academic, behavioral or even social support a child needs to be successful.

Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave says the school board makes the final decision on how the building will be split up, what grades it will accommodate and what kind of criteria will decide which students will be placed there.

This would then affect where some students are districted.

Cave says incoming 6th graders going to Colleton County Middle would stay at their elementary schools, making Cottageville, Hendersonville and Bells Elementary pre-K through 6th grade. Forest Hills Elementary would have grades 3-6 and Northside Elementary would have grades pre-K through 2nd.

Only students who live within the city of Walterboro who currently go to Black Street Early Childhood Center and wouldn’t be going to the alternative learning program would migrate to Northside.

The district says if this proposal is approved, the upgrade to Black Street could cost the district more than $375,000.

“It is not necessarily to work on school safety,” Cave said. “It is to provide opportunities to all of the children to be academically safe in their instructional mode as well as to be safe and secure every single day that they’re in there.”

Cave says she will be proposing a timeline on how this plan could work at the next school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. She says it’s possible to see this change by the start of next school year, but it will all depend on the timeline of approvals.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran as a candidate for governor in 2022, announced she is leaving...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Map shows that 44 of...
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
North Charleston Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a man reported missing has been found.
Missing North Charleston man found safe, police say
Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash
Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell and Markwon Davone Stanley are facing charges of murder stemming...
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

Latest News

Superintendent-elect Ellen Weaver speaks to the statewide teacher recruitment and retention...
Party chair asks attorneys general to investigate SC’s new education chief
CSU basketball
Bucs eclipse century mark in dominate win over High Point
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton Co. students could get more attention with proposed program
Gov. Henry McMaster delivers his inauguration speech Wednesday as he begins his second full...
‘The best is yet to come’: McMaster begins second full term as governor