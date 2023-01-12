Deputies search for vehicle of interest in Awendaw trailer thefts

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are working to identify a vehicle of interest in a pair of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a travel trailer was stolen from 8522 Doar Rd. between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26. The 31-foot Tundra trailer is valued at $12,000, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies say a 31-foot travel trailer was stolen from Doar Road in the Awendaw area between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26, 2022. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said a second trailer was stolen around 5 a.m. on Jan. 8.

The second trailer, a 2006 Southern Industries dump trailer, was taken from a nearby property on Raw Dew Drive, Knapp said.

Deputies said a 2006 Southern Industries dump trailer was taken from a property on Raw Dew Road on Jan. 8. They believe the theft is connected to a previous theft in the area in December. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Knapp said a witness reported a dark-color pickup truck with overhead cab lights leaving with the dump trailer. The pickup truck is possibly a Ford F-250 based on a surveillance camera that picked up an image of the truck deputies believe is involved.

Deputies are searching for a vehicle of interest in the theft of two trailers in the Awendaw area. Deputies believe the truck may be a Ford F-250 with overhead cab lights. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they believe the two incidents are related and are asking for the public’s help identifying the pickup truck and the whereabouts of the trailers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Thompson at 843-554-2471 or the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.