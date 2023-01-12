SC Lottery
Deputies search for vehicle of interest in Awendaw trailer thefts

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are working to identify a vehicle of interest in a pair of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a travel trailer was stolen from 8522 Doar Rd. between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26. The 31-foot Tundra trailer is valued at $12,000, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies said a second trailer was stolen around 5 a.m. on Jan. 8.

The second trailer, a 2006 Southern Industries dump trailer, was taken from a nearby property on Raw Dew Drive, Knapp said.

Knapp said a witness reported a dark-color pickup truck with overhead cab lights leaving with the dump trailer. The pickup truck is possibly a Ford F-250 based on a surveillance camera that picked up an image of the truck deputies believe is involved.

Deputies said they believe the two incidents are related and are asking for the public’s help identifying the pickup truck and the whereabouts of the trailers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Thompson at 843-554-2471 or the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.

