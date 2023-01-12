Emergency water shutoff under way in West Ashley for water main repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says repairs needed on a water main will require a temporary shutoff of water through 2 p.m. in West Ashley.

The area affected is along Playground Road, the utility said on Twitter.

Customers in the area may experience low to no water pressure, and/or discolored water.

“Water will remain safe to drink. If water is discolored, run cold taps until clear,” the post states.

If the water does not clear, the Charleston Water System says customers should call 843-727 6800.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.