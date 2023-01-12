SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fire officials urge broad smoke detector and sprinkler usage

By David Ade
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two deadly fires, just five days apart, claimed 29 lives in 2022. A year later, fire officials gathered in Washington, D.C. to remember the 2022 fires in Philadelphia and New York.

Officials said the 29 lives lost, many children, serve as a stark reminder of the importance of working smoke detectors and sprinkler systems.

The Vice President of the National Fire Protection Association, Lorraine Carli, said the data shows that people in a building with sprinklers have an 89% greater chance of surviving a fire.

Carli said, “Sprinklers in building provide an essential element of safety. They help extinguish fires or keep them small. So that people can escape quicker, have more time to escape, and give the first responders a head start on fires.”

Thursday’s press conference also highlighted policies that mandate smoke detectors in public housing that cannot be tampered with, officials called those a positive step toward helping save lives. Officials also called for a number of other things like removal of highly flammable chemicals from common household products, removal of cancer-linked materials from firefighting protective gear, and stronger training to fight wildfires.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Sunoco on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
TopGolf has confirmed Jan. 20 as its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in...
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location
After sending a fate-sealing letter in November, the Charleston County School District staff...
New documents detail why school district attorney was fired
William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Man accused of sending child porn over Snapchat
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
A learning space at Trident Technical College’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program.
Charleston Metro area sees highest job growth in nation, 2022 data shows
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
COVID-19 cases are spiking in South Carolina, and hospital officials say they are starting to...
MUSC: New subvariant could be cause of increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations