Low-cost mobile veterinary clinic coming to Berkeley Animal Center

PETSinc, a non-profit, low-cost mobile veterinary clinic, is making its way to Berkeley Animal Center Thursday.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PETSinc Senior Marketing Coordinator Taylor Addams said traditional veterinarians can be difficult for everyone to get to or afford, and they’re hoping Thursday’s clinic helps people living in rural areas or working long hours who might have difficulty getting to a traditional veterinary office.

The mobile clinic will be parked at Berkely Animal Center Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Addams said no appointment is needed, they just ask people to be patient with their vet team in case there is a wait.

He said the team will offer low-cost vaccines, sick visits, wellness checks, microchips, prevention work and pharmacy prescriptions to cats and dogs.

“We’re able to provide that service and make it affordable for them where they can have it done. It’s truly an amazing feeling, it warms your heart, it’s the reason why we have so many volunteers that come to PETSInc, so many people come to see us because of what we’re able to offer and what we’re able to do.” Addams said.

Berkeley Animal Center is located at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner.

For more information, you can call 803-608-3248 or 803-739-9333.

