No. 22 Cougars hold off Seahawks comeback for 16th straight victory

WILMINGTON, N.C. - The No. 22 College of Charleston men’s basketball team moved to 17-1 on the season with a 71-69 victory over UNCW on Wednesday night in Wilmington.

Dalton Bolon started the contest with a floating jumper to kick start a 4-for-4 run from the field for Charleston.

After a showstopping performance in the Cougar’s last outing vs. Delaware, Ben Burnham had 10 points before the ten-minute mark in the first frame.

The Cougars were able to hold the Seahawks scoreless for over three minutes while causing three turnovers in a 7-0 CofC run to take a 21-12 advantage.

Charleston made seven triples in the first half, including tow back-to-back from Reyne Smith and Ryan Larson to silence Trask Coliseum.

The Cougars shot 55% in the opening twenty minutes to enter the locker room up 42-31.

UNCW opened the second half on a 6-0 run while Charleston struggled from the floor to start a back-and-forth final frame. UNCW came within two at 46-44 before two successful Bolon free throws gave the Cougars the four-point edge at 48-44 before a Smith trey pushed it to 51-44.

CofC went 1-for-20 from the field in the first 13 minutes of the second half with their trips to the charity stripe helping to maintain the lead. Bolon made three straight layups followed by a shot from behind the arc before UNCW took their first lead of the game at 63-62 with four minutes to play.

Larson ended an 8-0 UNCW run with two made free throws and converted an old fashioned three-point play to give the Cougars the 70-69 lead with 37.3 seconds left in the game. In what head coach Pat Kelsey said was “grown man plays”, Jaylon Scott blocked the Seahawks last chance shot to seal the victory for Charleston.

Key Cougars

Bolon led the Cougars with 16 points followed by Larson and Brzovic with 13. Burnham had 12 to be the fourth Cougar in double-digits.

Larson had seven of the Cougars 12 assists, one short of his season high.

Brzovic grabbed a team best seven rebounds followed by Bolon with five

Game Notes

Charleston extends the nation longest winning streak to 16 games. Their 17 victories are the most in the country.

Up Next

The Cougars will return to TD Arena for two straight home contests, starting with a Saturday tilt against Elon. Action is set for 4:00 p.m. in Charleston.

