Organization seeking public input for proposed 44-acre Angel Oak Preserve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local conservation organization has released early plans for what an over 40-acre preserve surrounding the iconic Angel Oak Tree could look like.

Lowcountry Land Trust said around 400,000 people per year visit the landmark and added that this project will help protect the tree for years to come.

Officials released a master plan of the Angel Oak Preserve, along with several images of boardwalks and trails surrounding it.

The organization said they are going to move parking away from the tree’s roots to near Bohicket Road. There will be 60 spaces total with around a 40-car overflow area.

They plan to build a welcome center with more restrooms, as well as a natural play area for children to help protect the tree.

Chief Advancement Officer Meg O’Halloran said it will cost about $5 million to build the preserve, and they are partnering with the City of Charleston on the project.

“We wanted to put trails and boardwalks in this system, and as we started doing our community outreach, we realized that there was so much more opportunity,” O’Halloran said. “Children used to come and learn and play in the woods around the Angel Oak, long before it ever became a city park, and so we wanted to return that to the community as well.”

O’Halloran said it will be about two years before they can break ground.

The land trust has set up a survey to gather public opinion that will run until at least next month.

In addition to the survey, the organization will be holding several community outreach events. The first will be held at Angel Oak Park Friday starting at 2 p.m.

Below is a full list of outreach events, along with their times and locations:

Jan. 13 - Angel Oak Park - 2-4 p.m.

Jan. 14 - KJs Market - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 - Johns Island Regional Library - 12 - 1:15 p.m.

Presentation by Samantha Siegel begins promptly at 12:15 p.m.

Jan. 18 - KJs Market - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jan. 20 - Angel Oak Park - 2 - 4 p.m.

Jan. 21 - Sea Islands Farmers Market - 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 - Johns Island Regional Library - 6:30-8 p.m.

Presentation by Samantha Siegel begins promptly at 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 26 - Angel Oak Park - 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

On Jan. 26, visit with Lowcountry Land Trust staff and Angel Oak Preserve steering committee members to view the near-final designs, ask questions, and provide feedback. Light refreshments will be served.

Jan. 27 - Angel Oak Park - 2-4 p.m.

