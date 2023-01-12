SC Lottery
Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen

De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a teen who was last seen almost a month ago.

De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

It is unknown what Mitchell was wearing when she left, police say.

Mitchell is five-foot-six and weighs 120 pounds.

If anyone has information on where De’Aujanah might be, you are asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

