Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a teen who was last seen almost a month ago.

De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

It is unknown what Mitchell was wearing when she left, police say.

Mitchell is five-foot-six and weighs 120 pounds.

If anyone has information on where De’Aujanah might be, you are asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

