Police respond to N. Charleston gas station

North Charleston Police responded to a Sunoco gas station on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was seen at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning.

Caution tape surrounded the Sunoco gas station on Dorchester Road around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. By 6:30 the tape had been removed.

North Charleston Police could be seen talking to other people at the scene, but there was no official word on what caused the response.

Other officers were seen photographing areas around the gas station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

